NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a stern warning to the public Wednesday as Tennessee registered its highest daily increase in positive COVID-19 tests for the third time in a week and a half.
Cumberland County has added 21 active cases in the past week, with 48 active cases reported Wednesday afternoon — up five from the day before.
“The number of recovered are not keeping pace,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said in his Wednesday update.
The county increased the number of people hospitalized by 1, for 14 hospitalizations since March. Three deaths have been attributed to the virus.
“I know we all want COVID-19 to go away,” Foster said. “But COVID-19 does not want to go away.”
The virus has been surging in Tennessee, leading New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to add the state to a list of travelers required to self-quarantine when they arrive.
While Lee urged the public to take the health threat seriously and encouraged wearing a face covering while in public, the governor said he is not pursuing a statewide mask requirement. Instead, he is looking into whether more cities and counties have authority to mandate masks. Nashville and Memphis, for example, have already implemented their own mask requirements. Those areas are not under the state Health Department's jurisdiction.
Other cities, like Chattanooga, have expressed interest in a mask requirement but have been blocked because the Hamilton County health department — also excluded from the health agency's oversight — has not signed off on the idea.
Lee said a lot of Tennesseans are taking unnecessary risks by packing into bars or taking part in large group activities without social distancing. He noted Wednesday's record daily confirmed COVID-19 caseload of more than 1,800.
"Don't put our state two steps backward by refusing to wear a mask or refusing to social distance or refusing to pay attention to something as simple as washing your hands," Lee said.
Since March, Tennessee has recorded 45,315 cases of COVID-19, with 28,283 patients recovered. There have been 609 deaths and 2,715 hospitalizations. More than 817,000 people have been tested.
Testing is free and available at the Cumberland County Health Department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment or doctor’s order is necessary to be tested.
Lee also announced an executive order to limit liability due to COVID-19 for health care providers, hospitals, nursing homes and health care workers. He said the law only allows the governor to take that action for health care providers.
Lawmakers last month failed to passed legislation with legal protections for businesses, schools and other organizations. He said he plans to call lawmakers into special session on that issue.
Later Wednesday, the Tennessee chapter of Americans for Prosperity urged Lee to call a special session to address not only COVID-19 legal immunity, but also telemedicine and medical certificate of need restriction bills that failed to advance earlier this year.
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the growth in coronavirus infections is hitting both urban and rural areas.
"Please listen carefully: This is not the time to get back to normal," Piercey said. "We're all experiencing what we call quarantine fatigue. But I can guarantee you this virus is not getting tired."
Associated Press writer Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville and Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle, contributed to this report.
