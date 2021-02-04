NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee health officials announced on Monday that the state will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents ages 70 and older.
The Cumberland County Health Department began making appointments for newly eligible individuals on Tuesday. Call 931-484-6196 or register for the waiting list online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority.
Cumberland County is currently offering vaccinations for individuals in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups and individuals age 70 and older.
The health agency estimates that roughly 300,000 Tennesseans fall into the 70- to 74-year-old age group. The state is already vaccinating people 75 and older. It’s expanding the vaccination access due to a recent increase in its weekly COVID-19 vaccination allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 a week.
The state says people aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 compared with those aged 65 to 69.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Nearly 7.5% of Tennessee’s population had received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Wednesday. Cumberland County reported 3.3% of the population had received the first does of the two-dose regimen while 6.5% of residents had taken both shots.
Lee’s Department of Health has moved teachers into a higher priority category in its COVID-19 vaccination plan. This has since resulted in nearly 40 counties, in mostly rural areas, currently allowing educators to be vaccinated. However, Cumberland has not extended vaccinations to teachers and child care workers at this time.
Tennessee passed a grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than 10,000 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
In Cumberland County, 94 people have died from the illness, an increase of 14 in the past week.
The number of active cases in the county continued to drop on Wednesday, with 161 cases reported, down from 201 on Tuesday.
There have been 122 residents of the county hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Cumberland Medical Center reported Jan. 22, the most recent data available, that they had an average of 27.9 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital the week before. The hospital reports an in-patient capacity of 97 beds, with an average of 80.9 beds occupied during the seven-day reporting period.
The 12-bed intensive care unit remained near at or near capacity that week, with an average of 11.9 patients. Of those, an average of 6.6 patients had COVID-19.
