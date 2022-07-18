The Tennessee Department of Education has released the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program district-level results, following the release of the statewide results June 14.
These district-level results highlight what is needed to drive student achievement in each of Tennessee’s school communities. The results include both fall 2021 end-of-course exams as well as spring 2022 exams in English and language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.
In the overview presentation, district proficiency rates in fourth-grade ELA and seventh-grade math are highlighted per district, as obtaining grade-level scores for these foundational years are essential for student success.
In Cumberland County, fourth-grade students have far exceeded pre-pandemic ELA scores. In 2019, 26% of students met or exceeded their grade level, but this actually increased to 32% in 2021, in contrast to the drops in proficiency in 2021 that were associated with the pandemic. In 2022, proficiency increased again, to 36%— over 10% higher than pre-pandemic scores. The district’s fourth-grade ELA proficiency in 2022 is 3% lower than the state’s, which is at 39%. In 2019, it had been 8% lower than the state, which had 34% proficiency compared to the district’s 26%.
ELA scores across Cumberland County have inched toward pre-pandemic levels, with 35% of the district’s students having met or exceeded their grade-level, a 3% increase from 2021. This is only a few percentage points short of the 2019 results, which show 37% of students scoring at their grade level.
When examining ELA scores by school level, elementary students had gained the most, the average scores rising from 31% to 34% over the last year. In 2019, about 32% of elementary students met or exceeded their grade level, meaning they have surpassed pre-pandemic scores in 2022. On the flip side, there has been a 5% increase in elementary students scoring below their grade level following the pandemic (from 18% in 2019 to 23% in 2021), and it has increased to 24% in 2022’s scores.
Middle and high school students’ ELA scores were similar in their shifts. Middle school students’ ELA scores suffered the most in the pandemic, from 39% of students in 2019 scoring at their grade level to 28% in 2021. Middle school students made a considerable leap forward in 2022, with 34% scoring at their grade level.
However, between 2019-’21, most of the middle school ELA students who had been bumped down from “met or exceeded” to “approaching” their grade level appear to have moved to being below their grade level. In 2019, 47% of middle students were shown to be approaching their grade level in ELA, and that increased 11% in 2021 to 58%. The percentage of students approaching their grade level has decreased in 2022 back to 46%, but the percentage of students scoring below their grade level has increased from 14% in 2021 to 21% in 2022.
In high school, there was a considerable drop in students who met or exceeded their ELA grade level between 2019 and 2021 (from 43% to 36%), but proficiency has increased to 39% in 2022. However, there has also been an increase in students below their grade level, rising from 8% in 2021 to 13% in 2022.
Despite Cumberland County’s gains in crucial fourth-grade ELA proficiency, seventh-grade math, which is foundational to algebra and mathematical reasoning, has shown far different results. While seventh-grade math scores have shown a slight increase in student proficiency between 2021 and 2022 (from 25% to 27%), this is still 5% below the 2019 proficiency rate of 32%.
Adding to this problem is the percentage of students scoring below their grade level in seventh-grade math, which has been steadily increasing over the past three years. In 2019, 19% of students scored below grade level, and this increased to 24% in 2021. It has increased again, to 25%, in 2022. Cumberland County students are shown to be 4% below the state average in seventh-grade math proficiency, the state having 31% and the district having 27%.
These results appear to be a part of the trend in math scores for all Cumberland County students in 2022. Throughout the school district, math scores have barely increased from 2021’s scores. Overall, Cumberland County students who have met or exceeded their grade level rose from 28% in 2021 to 29% in 2022. But a problem with this is that in 2019, 38% of students met or exceeded their grade levels, and 2021 saw a surge in students who scored below their grade level, increasing from 26% to 35% between 2019 and 2021. In 2022, the percentage of students scoring below their grade level in math has remained at 35%.
Looking at the grade-level results yields similar trends. In elementary school, 33% of students met or exceeded their grade level in math, a 3% increase from 2021. However, in 2019, 41% of students met or exceeded grade level, meaning that elementary students are still 8% below pre-pandemic math scores. On top of that, there are still 30% of students who are below their grade level in math in 2022, an 11% increase from 2019.
Middle school students’ scores in 2022 are 7% below pre-pandemic math scores. In 2019, 40% of students met or exceeded their grade level, and this dropped down to 32% in 2021, before rising 1% to 33% in 2022. The percentage of students scoring below their grade level has dropped from 27% to 26% between 2021 and 2022, but is 5% higher than it was in 2019.
High school students fell the furthest behind in math after the pandemic, from 32% of students meeting or exceeding their grade level in 2019 to 20% in 2021, a 12% decrease. In 2022, there has been a 3% gain in proficiency, to 23%.
Science has had one of the most considerable drops in student proficiency out of all subjects, across all school levels. In 2018, 64% of elementary students met or exceeded their grade level in science. In 2021, that percentage decreased 23%, to 41%. In 2022, that rose only 1%, to 42%. In 2018, only 13% of elementary students were below their grade level in science, but in 2022, that has risen to 21%.
Middle school students showed 67% proficiency in 2018 for science, but in 2021, this dropped 28% to 39% proficiency. In 2022, proficiency dropped by 1%, to 38%. Between 2018 and 2022’s science scores, the percentage of middle school students “below” their grade level rose from 11% to 15%, and the percentage of students who were “approaching” their grade level rose from 22% to 46%.
In 2018, 53% of high school students met or exceeded their grade level in science, but decreased 11% to 42% in 2021. By 2022, this has decreased again to 38%. Between 2018 and 2022, the percentage of high school students who were “below” their grade level in science increased from 18% to 23%, and the percentage of high school students “approaching” their grade level increased from 29% to 39%.
In contrast to the far drop in science proficiency across all grade levels, social studies scores have been mixed in results. Elementary students are not assessed in social studies.
In 2019, 43% of middle school students met or exceeded their grade level in social studies. In 2021, this decreased to 38%, and then increased 1% in 2022 to 39%. The percentage of students scoring below their grade level in social studies has decreased 1% between 2019 and 2022, from 24% to 23%.
In contrast to middle school, high school student proficiency has been above pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, 30% of high school students met or exceeded their grade level in social studies. In 2021, this percentage increased to 46%, but then went back down 7% to 39% in 2022. The percentage of high school students below their grade level in social studies has also decreased from 2019 to 2022, from 27% to 22%. Despite a considerable drop in proficiency this year, high school students’ social studies proficiency is still 9% above what it was in 2019.
The district-level results are an opportunity for Cumberland County Schools to review students progress and decide which programs and supports are needed most to drive successful learning, as well as what has benefited student academic achievement in the district.
