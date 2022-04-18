This is going to be an interesting week for temperatures in the area.
After area gardeners deal with frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, temperatures will be flirting with 80 degrees by Friday and Saturday.
Very little moisture is available this week as we only have a slight chance Wednesday night and again Sunday afternoon.
Weather is going to be fantastic Friday and Saturday for the lawn and garden show at the Community Complex and the Crossville Cruise-in Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusted to 54 mph on April 13 as heavy storms rolled through, blowing down a few trees. Cumberland countians get about a week’s break from severe weather threats.
Drop an email anytime to weather1@charter.net.
