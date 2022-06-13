Summer begins next Tuesday, June 21, but it is sure going to feel like summer this week with heat and humidity and a few pop-up thunderstorms from time to time.
High temperatures are going to be around 92 and will only drop to 70 at night. As the weekend arrives, it will be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs near 82 and lows near 60.
Cumberland County has already picked up our normal rainfall for the entire month of June and we are only halfway through the month. With the heat and humidity increasing, it is likely there will be a pop-up storm somewhere in the county on many afternoons. They will be isolated.
This week’s weather fun fact — did you know that lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun? A bolt can reach a temperature of 50,000 degrees and the surface of the sun is around 10,000 degrees.
Anytime readers have questions or comments, drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.