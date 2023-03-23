Cumberland County High School sophomore Owen Brown thinks his teachers do a great job.
“Teachers inspire their students to be the best versions of themselves and to pursue the careers in life that they are passionate about,” Brown told the Cumberland County Board of Education last week.
Yet, teacher pay in Cumberland County ranks 97th out of 145 school districts in the state, according to 2021 data from the Tennessee Education Association.
In that survey, Cumberland County reported an average teacher salary of $49,643. The most recent data from the Tennessee Comptroller found the average classroom teacher in Cumberland County earns $46,025, which is lower than the average classroom salary in the counties surrounding Cumberland.
When comparing salary data by published pay scales for the 2022-’23 school year, Cumberland County pays a teacher with a master’s degree and 10 years experience $50,161. That’s lower than Bledsoe County, $53,239; Roane County, $55,468; and White County, $52,455.
Brown said the salary doesn’t include participation in extracurricular activities, which can take up a significant amount of a teacher’s time with family.
“Teaching in and of itself is a profession unlike any other,” Brown said. “Many teachers go above and beyond to build relationships with their students and to create safe and welcoming atmospheres.
“I only see it fair that we analyze, evaluate and respond to the ugly truth behind our teachers’ limited salaries and the lack of compensation they receive,” Brown said.
Brown researched teacher pay in Cumberland County as part of his FCCLA public policy advocacy campaign project. He worked with Director of Schools William Stepp and administrators at Central Services to gather data on salary information, surveyed teachers and interviewed teachers.
Brown’s survey of Cumberland County teachers found 88.5% of the 219 teachers responding said they did not feel their salary reflected their work ethic. About 60% of them said they received extra compensation for additional duties; however, 155 teachers, 74.5%, said that compensation did not make up for their lost free time or family time.
“Getting our teachers extra compensation for their time spent outside of school hours can be that step our county needs to take,” Brown said.
He proposes Cumberland County offer additional pay to teachers who take on duties outside of their classroom.
“The main goal of this project is to ensure extra compensation for all teachers outside of work hours,” Brown said. “This could be for a number of reasons such as coaching, tutoring, lesson plans, clubs, etc.”
Teachers are paid on a daily basis for 200 days each year. Brown said teachers taking on extracurricular activities often leads to a pay disparity on an hourly basis compared to teachers who do not take on extracurricular activities.
“One of our teachers made less than $1 an hour for their extracurricular [work],” Brown said.
Some teachers do receive supplements for taking on extra-curricular activities, such as coaches or high school band directors.
But club sponsors are not compensated for their time.
Teachers are also not paid for time spent after the school day planning lessons, grading work or meeting with other teachers for professional development.
In a video interview with Brown, teacher Mike DiBiccaro said he loves working in Cumberland County, noting he always wanted to be a teacher. He retired from the U.S. Navy and entered teaching where he enjoys being a part of the community and working with students.
“It’s much more than just teaching your subject,” DiBiccaro said. “It’s about helping students succeed.”
But, DiBiccaro said pay is an issue.
“One of the drawbacks is you could certainly go somewhere else and make more money,” he told Brown in a recorded interview.
He pointed to the lack of salary growth over time for teachers and the impact of lower salaries on retirement earnings.
“There’s some advantages with time off, but there’s no way I would have done this as a first job,” DiBiccaro said. “Teachers have got to be able to sustain themselves after 65.”
DiBiccaro was part of the teacher collaborative conferencing team last year that negotiated pay for teachers while working at ball games. Teachers had been required to work these events but were not compensated for their time. The school system budgeted $66,000 for ballgame duty pay in the current budget.
Daisy Filler, the cheer coach at CCHS and BETA Club sponsor, receives a supplement for her work with the cheer team but no compensation for her work with BETA Club.
She and the other cheer coach split the supplement for the head and assistant cheer coach. Next year, they hope to add a third coach, who will also share in that same amount of money.
“Cheer is year-round,” Filler told Brown in a video interview. “Almost immediately after we wrap up this season, we’ve got to have tryouts.
“I put in lots and lots of hours.”
Filler praised the family atmosphere at CCHS. She also enjoys the benefits teachers receive, including school placement for their children and free admission to most school athletic events. She added that Cumberland County does pay the health insurance premium for teachers and their dependents.
But Filler said teachers see more and more tasks added to their responsibilities without additional compensation.
Some of those responsibilities are part of the teaching profession, including the way the state evaluates teacher performance based on test scores. But other counties are ahead of Cumberland in paying teachers for extracurricular involvement.
“At the rate we’re going, the surrounding counties do offer more,” Filler said. “There’s going to come a time when I have to sit down and crunch some numbers. And I’m not the only one.”
Stepp said Brown came to speak with him just as the school system was launching a study of its teacher compensation with consultant Lean Frog. That report is due in the coming weeks as the Cumberland County Board of Education begins its annual budget development.
