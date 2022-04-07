A Cumberland County teen died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning after fleeing from a traffic stop.
According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the teen, identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, was traveling south on Hwy. 127 in the area of Pigeon Ridge Rd. around 1:44 a.m. April 5.
The driver of the 2016 Toyota Corolla failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle left the east side of the roadway. When the driver over-corrected, the vehicle left the west side of the highway, striking a tree on the left side.
The Corolla then rotated around the tree with the front end separating from the passenger compartment.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The THP Critical Incident Response Team assisted with forensic mapping of the crash scene and the investigation.
The preliminary report does not include the cause for the attempted traffic stop. A public records request with the Tennessee Highway Patrol is pending.
