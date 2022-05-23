A Cumberland County teenager lost his life in a five-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy. 70 W. between Crossville and Pleasant Hill, according to a preliminary report released Monday morning by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
No one else was reported to be injured in the Saturday crash that occurred in the 7700 block of Hwy. 70 W. (Sparta Hwy.) around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was identified by THP as Anthony Blauvelt, believed to be 17, of Cumberland County, who was traveling on a 2005 Kawaski JKA motorcycle. The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report.
THP Trooper Jordan Danner wrote in his report a 2012 Hyundai Tucson driven by Gisele Young, 65, from Indiana, was stopped to make a left turn when a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Robert Fawcett, no age available, Crossville, abruptly stopped behind the Hyundai.
This resulted in a chain-reaction crash with the Kawasaki motorcycle striking the rear of the pickup, causing the driver to be ejected and was dead at the scene. After the original crash, a 2021 Thor motorhome driven by Deborah Thomas, 67, Navasota, TX, and a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Joshua Swift, 35, Sparta, also became involved in the crash.
According to the preliminary report, all next-of-kin notifications have been made, and no charges were filed in connection with the crash.
The highway was closed for a period of time while troopers investigated the crash.
