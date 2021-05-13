Teachers and administrators continue to eye solutions to its teacher salary schedule, providing more balanced increases each year and rewarding veteran teachers who stay with the school system for 20 or more years.
The price tag for potential solutions range from $125,000 to $1.5 million — and possibly more.
“You didn’t create this mess. We have to fix it,” said Julia Timson, president of the Cumberland County Education Association, during a collaborative conferencing session Tuesday. “We’ve got to do something. I can’t keep going back to teachers and saying, ‘I’m sorry. Maybe next year.’”
And possible solutions could require additional funding — something some individuals were unsure could be secured.
At the center of the problem is a teacher salary schedule that provides uneven increases from year to year. While the overall step increases average 2% on salaries, the amount teachers receive varies from $1,319 from the first to second year of teaching to $11 for teachers at the upper end of the salary schedule.
Estimates to balance the salary schedule range from $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
The salary schedule also stops at 25 years, though teachers are not eligible for full retirement benefits until they have served 30 years, and the annual pay increases for years 20-25 amount to a few cents to a few dollars per paycheck.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, presented several options for extending the salary schedule for veteran teachers:
•2% each year through year 30: $740,726
•1% each year through year 30: $401,030
•1% for years 20 through 25: $125,027
Because salaries represent recurring expenses from year to year, she recommended option 3 at $125,027.
“It’s a far cry from 2% and adding those extra steps,” Harris said of the last option. “I get that. But we kept playing with it until we came up with something we thought we could actually implement.”
Much of the school system’s funding comes from the state, calculated through a complex Basic Education Program funding formula that is based on school enrollment the prior year. The state has passed a one-year “hold harmless” bill that ensures the school system won’t lose funding due to lower enrollment during the global pandemic. Cumberland County stood to lose about $3.9 million after losing approximately 500 students from 2019 to 2020 school years. It is unclear at this time how many students will return to the school system next year.
But several individual expressed frustration with the BEP formula, which does not provide funding for all positions in the school system. Cumberland County has 80 teachers beyond what the formula calculates, many required to meet state class size mandates. The formula also only provides funding for 1.5 school nurse positions. Cumberland County staffs a nurse at each school.
“The formula is antiquated,” Maxwell said. “If we could get movement at the state level to re-evaluate the calculations that go into the four components of the BEP, that would be fabulous.”
Timson said, “Even if they throw out the BEP and start fresh and did something new that matches what we do … All these hoops they want schools to jump through but don’t provide any money.”
The state did provide an additional $618,000 in instructional funding for the 2021-’22 budget, which will help provide a 3% raise for all school system employees. The total cost of the raise is about $1.1 million, with $899,000 going to certified school personnel.
The school system must also meet minimum salary requirements for teachers set by the state each May. Harris said there also continues to be discussion of changes to the federal minimum wage, which would impact the budget.
Michael DiBiccaro, teacher at Cumberland County High School, said the school system needed to both attract new teachers and retain teachers.
DiBiccaro said, “We’re saying it’s time that teachers get paid more … It’s going to be hard to recruit and retain teachers.”
Gail Reed, kindergarten teacher at Crab Orchard Elementary, said when she began working in the school system 47 years ago, there were up to 30 applicants for each teaching position in Cumberland County.
“We’re not viewed that way anymore,” she said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, previously served on the Cumberland County Commission. He estimated the school system would need about a 4.8-cent property tax increase to cover the $740,000 cost of extending the salary schedule and adding $1,000 annually through year 30.
“I don’t know if the county commission would do that or not,” he said. “Are we comfortable going to the county commission and asking for a nickel? We’ve done it before.”
Harris questioned seeking additional funding to impact about 212 teachers out of 1,200 employees in the school system.
“It’s not that you don’t deserve it, but there’s so many deserving needs … I personally don’t think its fiscally responsible to ask for that amount of money, and I don’t think it would happen. I would rather work on a solution that’s a little more realistic that we can implement,” she said.
Kim Wattenbarger, librarian at Stone Memorial High School, said the school system could ask for the additional funding for teacher pay.
“Bottom line is, we need more money to keep our teachers,” she said. “Make the budget work so that you can take care of teachers. Instigate longevity pay for teachers and ask the funding body to fund it. You don’t know until you ask. We can call them and start beating the bushes. You’re not fighting alone. We just need you to ask.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “We do have to start somewhere. She [Harris] has worked these numbers up as options to begin that good-faith effort. We recognize that teachers are where the rubber meets the road.”
Mitch Lowe, principal at Phoenix School, asked for the cost of a .75% increase for teachers from year 20 to 30, estimating that cost at about $300,000. Harris will work on those calculations for the next meeting.
Several teachers present were adamant the salary schedule be extended through year 30.
DiBiccaro asked for more information on the funding required to balance the overall salary schedule. Harris is compiling those numbers for the next meeting, as well. In addition to providing a balanced 2% increase from year-to-year, he also asked for the numbers for a 3% increase each year, which matches the step increases of the noncertified salary schedule.
“If you fix the salary scale — maybe we’re not as far off as you think,” he said.
He noted the school system was proposing using $1.1 million for a districtwide salary increase.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “Do you think you can sell that? If you’re talking about using the 3% …”
DiBiccarro said, “It’s easy to say you’re getting 3% across the board. But in some cases the step raises are so low, it doesn’t matter.”
Brock asked, “Do you think it’s possible to start working toward a solution using that 3%, fix the scale and then see how much additional funds we might need to have an acceptable pay increase?”
DiBiccaro said he could not answer that without conferring with his fellow teacher conferencing team members.
Harris said it could be a “tough sale” after the challenges of the past year to not include a districtwide salary increase next year for school employees.
“I think we’re all exhausted. It’s tangible. It’s easy to understand. ‘We made it through. I know next year is going to be better on so many levels, and I’m getting a 3% raise,’” Harris said.
DiBiccaro countered that the issues with the salary schedule would just continue.
“You haven’t even tried to sell it,” he said. “If everyone agrees that it needs to be fixed. If you can’t find it and the board can’t find it, then so be it. If you go to the county commission and say, ‘I need $1.3 million,’ and they say, ‘Too bad, we ain’t got it,’ then so be it.
“Why would we not ask? It’s a tough sale every year to raise taxes.”
