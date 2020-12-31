Teachers and administrators will begin work on a new professional employee Memorandum of Understanding in January.
Tennessee established the collaborative conferencing process in 2011 following changes in state law regarding teacher contract negotiations.
At the time, the board and the Cumberland County Education Association were in the middle of a negotiated contract, which expired in August 2013.
Collaborative conferencing is the process where the chairman of the board of education and the professional employees, or designated representatives, meet to confer, consult, discuss, exchange information, opinions and proposals related to terms and conditions of professional services using the principals of “interest-based collaborative problem solving.” That term is not defined in the law, but Tennessee Department of Education guidance points towards a process where the parties discuss areas of concern in a non-adversarial manner.
Collaborative conferencing may address issues of salaries and wages, grievance procedures, insurance, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave, and payroll deductions. State law specifically prohibits discussion of differentiated compensation plans; evaluations; distribution of federal and state grants, staffing decisions, state or local board of education policies related to innovative programs or schools; and personnel decisions such as transfers, assignments and filling of vacancies.
Collaborative conferencing teams will include, for the management team, 1st District Board of Education Representative Jim Inman, 5th District Board of Education Representative Tony Brock, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris, Human Resource Officer Kim Bray, Phoenix School Principal Stephanie Barnes and Cumberland County High School Assistant Principal Mitch Lowe.
Special Education Supervisor Marlene Holton and Federal Programs Director Angela Randolph will serve as alternates.
The professional employees will be represented by Julia Timson, Kim Wattenbarger, Blake Barnett, Becky Smith, Brian Reeves, Mike DiBiccaro and Gail Reed, with Lee Houston and Jacqueline Smith serving as alternates.
The two parties agreed to a three-year MOU in October 2018 following nearly two years of meetings to develop the agreement. The agreement is set to expire Nov. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.