The questions are adapted from the 2019 Tennessee Educator Survey, which was completed by teachers and administrators across the state in the spring. The survey was voluntary, with 73% of Cumberland County teachers providing input on their school climate.
Responses to the original questions include:
•There is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within this school: 55% agree, 38% strongly agree
•I am generally satisfied with being a teacher in this school: 45% agree, 49% strongly agree
•I would recommend this school to parents seeking a place for their child: 40% agree, 55% strongly agree
•I feel supported by other teachers at this school: 44% agree, 52% strongly agree
•Our school staff is a learning community in which ideas and suggestions for improvement are encouraged: 50% agree and 53% strongly agree
•The staff feels comfortable raising issues and concerns that are important to them with school leaders, 41% agree and 37% strongly agree
•I like the way things are run at this school: 46% agree and 34% strongly agree
•School leadership effectively handles student discipline and behavioral problems: 49% agree and 28% strongly agree
•School leadership proactively seeks to understand the needs of teachers and staff: 35% agree and 52% strongly agree
Eighty percent of administrators in the school system participated in the survey.
•There is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within this school: 29% agree and 71% strongly agree
•I am generally satisfied with being an administrator in this school: 18% agree and 82% strongly agree
•I receive adequate support from district leadership in my role as a school leader: 40% agree, 49% strongly agree
•The director of schools in my district communicates a clear vision for this district: 60% agree, 29% strongly agree
•The processes used to conduct my administrator evaluation are fair to me: 58% agree, 42% strongly agree
•I like the way things are run in this district: 29% agree, 38% strongly agree
•This school administration effectively handles student discipline and behavioral problems: 9% agree, 91% strongly agree
•I feel appreciated for the job that I am doing: 36% agree, 64% strongly agree
Of the administrators surveyed, 20% said that they would leave education as soon as possible if they could get a higher paying job. Ninety percent said they planned to work in public education until they retired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.