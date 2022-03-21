As Stone Memorial High School’s boys basketball teams competed in the state tournament last week, classes continued on schedule in Cumberland County.
Julia Timson, president of the Cumberland County Education Association, appeared before the Cumberland County Board of Education Thursday to question why a state regulation does not include provisions allowing a school to close so that parents, students and faculty can attend those games. She also questioned why neighboring Fentress and Putnam county schools were able to release schools when their teams competed.
SMHS played Friday morning in the tournament semifinals, falling to Greeneville 59-55. See page 9A in this edition for game coverage.
The school sent a pep bus of students to the game.
Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3004(e)(1) states that excess instructional time accumulated may be applied toward meeting instructional time requirements missed due to dangerous or extreme weather conditions but not to go to a state tournament.
Following up on that, Board of Education Policy 1.8011 states the board authorizes the director of schools to close schools due to hazardous weather, a public health emergency, or any other emergency that presents a threat to the safety of students, staff members or school property.
“From a legal standpoint, we can’t do anything,” said board chairman Jim Inman, District 1. “The rule specifically says we cannot take time off to go to a state tournament. I don’t know how the other schools (districts) are getting away with it.”
Board member Rebecca Hamby, District 7, attended school in Fentress County and said they always closed school to attend the state tourney.
“No one has questioned them for over 50 years,” she said.
Timson, who teaches at North Cumberland Elementary, said all the starters on Stone Memorial’s team went to North Cumberland Elementary, and she knows all of them. She remarked she wants everyone to support the kids and has been in touch with the state education department, which encouraged her to contact her legislators.
“Please call your representatives so they can amend the law,” Timson said. “I plan on contacting House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who had a Stone Memorial basketball player as a son.”
Ina Maxwell, director of schools, said she’s really proud of the Stone Memorial team.
“I wish we could go cheer them on,” Maxwell said. “I hope we can get the legislation changed.”
The board also voted on two parcels of land owned by the district and placed on the market.
The district has owned the 30-acre Baker Crossroads property since 2007. Several years ago, it received an offer of $66,000 and turned it down. Recently, three offers were made, with the highest being $175,000.
Board member Tony Brock, District 5, said he didn’t know why they were selling it.
“It’s a large piece of property,” Brock said. “We might need it in the future.”
The board unanimously voted against selling the property for now.
It was a different story with the 1-acre tract on Oakley Dr. in the Foxfire neighborhood. The highest of three is $7,200.
“For that lot, $7,200 is a good price,” said board member Teresa Boston, District 8. “It’s not an exceptional property.” Boston made the motion to accept the offer for $7,200, and the board unanimously approved it.
The board approved the walkway for the Blue Angels jet at Cumberland County High School. The diamond shaped landscape apron, which will take the place of a proposed sidewalk that had to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, is a possible Eagle Scout project for Stone Memorial High School senior Will Magnusson. It’s part of a restoration effort of the iconic plane and will feature an informational plaque.
The board also approved a lease agreement with Ben Lomand for a utility easement to install a fiber optic booster box for internet service that will be located on the Pleasant Hill Elementary School property.
Early in the meeting, Maxwell announced a designation for the district as a Tennessee Reading 360 District. The state program helps to promote literacy in schools.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a participation request for a $250,000 turnaround action grant for Phoenix High School and a $71,250 math implementation and support grant. It likewise passed a bid packet for cafeteria furniture replacement at Martin Elementary School.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, reported February budget figures.
Revenue for the month was $4.85 million, bringing the annual total to $38.55 million.
Projected annual revenues are $56.64 million.
Expenditures in February were $4.07 million and $33.31 million for the school year. Budgeted expenditures for the year are $60.1 million.
