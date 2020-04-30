Officials working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation anticipate an upcoming expansion of TDOT’s SmartWay system that includes Cumberland and Putnam counties from mile marker 285 in Putnam County through Cumberland County to mile marker 338.
The SmartWay system provides up-to-date traffic information on TDOT’s highway system. The system includes TN511, its HELP program and Intelligent Transportation System. TNSmartWay is a website that provides information for motorists about highway incidents, construction activities and traffic information.
Jennifer Flynn with TDOT said, “The project is in development to eventually install an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on a 53-mile section of I-40 in Cumberland and Putnam counties.”
She said the system would include SmartWay traffic cameras, speed sensors and real-time Dynamic Message Signs to help with traffic congestion mitigation on the Cumberland Plateau.
“The next step in development of this project will be obtaining the proper permits, and that won’t be completed until next year at the soonest. The current, earliest tentative date for this project to be let to contract will be late 2022 or early 2023. There is no cost estimate at this time for the project,” Flynn said.
The SmartWay system currently includes four transportation management centers, 517 cameras, 174 message signs, 1,015 roadway detection systems and 49 video detection systems in the four largest cities in Tennessee.
The information came during a webinar meeting in which TDOT is gathering input for a study on improving the I-40 and I-81 corridors.
During the webinar meeting, Jeanne Stevens of WSP USA explained TDOT is working with WSP to complete an 18-month study of the I-40/81 corridors to identify short- and long-term solutions for improving problem spots along the corridor. It is part of a 20-year phased-in set of recommendations for I-40 and I-81 improvements.
Since public meetings are on hold due to COVID-19, TDOT hosted an online video meeting for citizen input on interstate corridors of I-40 and I-81.
TDOT is seeking input for its study of I-40 and I-81 to help identify strategies to manage traffic congestion, improve safety, enhance the efficiency of freight movement, and preserve/enhance the corridors’ economic benefits.
Public meetings on the study have already been held in Kingsport, Knoxville and Memphis.
Stevens said, “The purpose of the study is to give guidance for decision-makers regarding future projects, identify both long-term objectives and near-term steps and to promote coordination with stakeholders on the future of this corridor.”
Stevens explained they were in the first stage of the study, gathering input. From that information they will gather a list of possible solutions in the next stage. The next stage will then be a look at the solutions and evaluate them. Next they will set project priorities and develop a final plan.
As identified in the Tennessee long-range transportation plan, the strategic highway system includes routes the state considers critical to statewide mobility and regional connectivity.
Stevens explained the study area for the I-40/81 Multimodal Corridor Study includes the entire state, including the full lengths of I-40 and I-81, from state line to state line. The study includes more than 500 miles of interstate — 456 miles along I-40 and 76 miles along I-81. The study area crosses 28 counties, each with cities that depend on these corridors for commerce, tourism and daily commuting.
Last week’s webinar meeting included Putnam and Cumberland County.
The study includes data on traffic flow, safety, operations and management and freight.
Stevens said, the results of the study will provide a prioritized listing of potential multimodal projects that can be considered by TDOT or by local planning organizations.
The study is expected to be completed by June 2020.
The public is encouraged to give its input by participating in an online survey via SurveyMonkey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F62R7DY.
The complete study is available online at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html.
