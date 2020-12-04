The Tennessee Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting to discuss recommendations for improvements to Interstate 40 in Cumberland and Putnam counties.
The meeting will be held online hosted by WSP USA using Zoom software Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To join the meeting by PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device, go to https://zoom.us/s/91494943212. To join by phone, dial: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 877 853 5257 (Toll-Free), and enter webinar ID: 914 9494 3212.
Participants are encouraged to join the meeting a few minutes early to test connections with phones or devices. Representatives of TDOT and WSP USA will start the meeting at 5:30 p.m. and provide a brief presentation with a question-and-answer session to follow.
Those who cannot access the webinar can view the meeting materials and a recording of this meeting on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html.
Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at (615) 253-2418 or mailing comments to the address below:
Joan Barnfield
TDOT Long Range Planning Division
505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900
Nashville, TN 37243-0349
More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html.
