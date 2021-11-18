A state highway road project south of Crossville on hold for many years is being revived, with state transportation officials saying they will take a “fresh approach” to the design of the project that sparked controversy in the past.
The road project, much scaled down from the earlier project, will focus on the intersection of Hwy. 127 S. at Hwy. 68 in the Homesteads community, where the historic Homestead Tower stands.
“The project focuses primarily on improving safety and pedestrian access while preserving the character of the existing triangle greenspace that is of great importance to the community,” TDOT said in a press release.
Brenda King, president of the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association, said she had not spoken with TDOT or seen details of the plans, but felt more parking spaces for the Tower Museum and sidewalks would be good additions.
“It sounds good on paper,” she said. “As long as they keep our triangle, it sounds good.”
The project would begin about half a mile from the intersection with Hwy. 68 and extend .4 miles north to just south of Byrd Creek on Hwy. 127. On Hwy. 68, the project would extend to the area of Burton Rd.
“This new design reduces the risk of potential crashes by lessening the skew of the intersection and decreasing the number of conflict points,” the press release states. “It improves operations for current and future traffic demands, includes sidewalks for pedestrians accessing Homestead Elementary School as well as the Homesteads Tower Museum, and provides additional parking spaces for the museum.”
An earlier project had proposed widening Hwy. 127 from Hayes St. in Crossville 3.7 miles south to Hwy. 68. That project proposed changing the triangle intersection to a T-type intersection at Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68 and widening the road to four lanes of travel with a center turn lane and a traffic signal at the intersection.
Residents objected to the design, citing the historical significance of the triangle within the former New Deal resettlement community. Original plans by architect William Macy Stanton included Y intersections at several areas within the community, including at the Homestead Tower.
The Cumberland Homesteads was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 for its significance in social history, community planning and development and agriculture. The historic district includes 10,000 acres.
The road project was part of the 1986 Better Roads Program of the state. In 2002, it was one of 15 projects reviewed by the University of Tennessee Center for Transportation Research, which determined TDOT should work with a Citizens Resource Team to modify the project to better reflect the needs of local residents and the public. That team began meeting in 2004.
The Cumberland General Store that once stood near the intersection was removed in 2007.
In 2014, the Tennessee Valley Authority reviewed an environmental assessment, which said the project would “result in unavoidable adverse impacts to historic properties.” Though those impacts could be mitigated, there would be loss of some original components of the Homesteads historic district.
TDOT says they have been in discussion with community members and stakeholders regarding a new design of the intersection. The state has already purchased the right-of-way for the project, and no additional property will be needed. The project is scheduled to be let for construction in summer 2022.
