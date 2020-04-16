With public meetings on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is hosting an online webinar for citizens interested in needs for the interstate corridors of I-40 and I-81.
TDOT is seeking input for its study of I-40 and I-81 to identify strategies to manage traffic congestion, improve safety, enhance the efficiency of freight movement, and preserve/enhance the corridors’ economic benefits.
Public meetings on this study have already been held in Kingsport, Knoxville, and Memphis. The meeting originally scheduled for the Cookeville area will now be hosted online using Zoom software.
The online meeting will be held Thursday, April 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CDT. Participants can register and log on at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yqSA0mdySMulrzf_wErWQw
Up to 500 participants can be accommodated online. If you are not able to access the webinar, you can still view the meeting materials and a link to a recording on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html. You can also submit comments at any time using TDOT’s online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F62R7DY.
Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at (615) 253-2418 or mailing comments to the address below:
Joan Barnfield
TDOT Long Range Planning Division
505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900
Nashville, TN 37243-0349
More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html
