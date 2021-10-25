Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville will host a Community Resource Fair Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TCAT, 910 Miller Ave.
Representatives of organizations and agencies will be on hand to provide information on clothing and food assistance, child care assistance and providers, health care resources, mental health services, financial education, education and training assistance programs, and domestic violence support.
Those attending will hear about job search assistance available locally.
There will also be representatives available to discuss veterans services and housing.
In addition to community resources, there will also be industry representatives with information on employment opportunities in manufacturing, trucking, HVAC, health care, agriculture, restaurants, retail, correctional facilities and more.
The event is coordinated by TCAT and the American Job Center Tennessee.
