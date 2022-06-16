Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville prepares students to enter the workforce in high-paying, growing fields.
The school, located on Miller Ave. in Crossville, offers industry certification in 18 fields, including welding, surgical technology, hybrid electric vehicle, and cosmetology.
One of the newest programs available is the masonry program, which began in spring 2021. The program boasts a 100% completion rate and 100% job placement rate.
“Look where we’re at right now,” said Cliff Wightman, president of TCAT-Crossville, referring to the boom in residential construction, during a recent advisory team meeting at the college.
Masonry has changed, with technology reducing the physical labor aspect. Brickmasons and blockmasons earn a median salary of $59,340 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but some earn much more with top wages more than $96,750.
Wightman thanked Josh Tollett of Josh Tollett Masonry and Acme Block and Brick for their support of the new program.
“We love people who understand the value of what we do,” Wightman said.
Crossville also launched a new hybrid electric vehicle program and is assisting with development of a program at a new TCAT in West Tennessee that will serve the Ford Motor Company industrial site.
It’s the second time the school has offered training in the new vehicle technology. The first time, about 10 years ago, was ahead of the curve, Wightman said.
“But it is here now,” he said.
The program offers rolling admissions and a 12-month program.
Partnerships are vital to the school’s success. Work placements give students the chance to practice their skills in a work setting.
Wightman said students from the machine tool technology program are working with technology startup company Whisper Aero, based in Crossville.
The school has also launched partnerships with Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. The state has launched an apprentice program for truck drivers in cooperation with TCAT Crossville and trucking company TLD Logistics.
TCAT is also offering a carpentry program for inmates.
“The inmates are getting that training to help them when they get out and hit a clear road,” Wightman said.
By fall, Wightman hopes the programs will expand to include diesel mechanics, small engines and computer information technology.
TCAT-Crossville continues to find new ways to serve students.
“We gained in enrollment during COVID,” Wightman said.
The 2022-’23 state budget recognizes the growth at TCAT campuses across the state. The Tennessee General Assembly approved $200 million for TCAT infrastructure improvements and $19.4 million to alleviate TCAT waitlists across the state.
Wightman said the Crossville campus is mostly developed. The 12,000-square-foot addition across Miller Ave. opened in 2021 with space for building technology, industrial maintenance and masonry.
Now, the school is looking at other ways to grow to serve students.
Wightman said many students come to the campus from Bledsoe County. Currently, they are exploring the possibility of building a campus in that county.
“Bledsoe County understands the return,” Wightman said of the county’s offer of land.
To learn more about TCAT Crossville and programs available, visit tcatcrossville.edu.
