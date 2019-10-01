Suicide rates in the Upper Cumberland Area are the highest in the state and nearly double the national average, according to Michael Anderson, Upper Cumberland regional director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
September was suicide prevention month and Cliff Wightman, president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville invited Anderson to give a presentation last week.
“We’re trying to raise awareness because there really has been an uptick in suicides over the past few years. I thought it would be a good thing for our students,” Wightman said.
The purpose of the program was not only to bring awareness of the crisis but to enable people to recognize warning signs and help them to help others and to get them help.
“Simply put, it's like a plane crashes every day here in America. We lose 129 Americans every day. More Tennesseans are dying by suicide than in car crashes, and the Upper Cumberland has the highest rate of suicide in this state — about double the national average. Part of the issue is the sociological stigma associated with suicide and mental health. We tend to look the other way, or even ignore these issues altogether and yet, they are very real. That's why so many people are shocked to hear the statistics when I do a presentation,” Anderson said.
He cited the Centers for Disease Control for the figures.
Anderson said depression, which can lead to suicide, often can be a physical illness that can be seen by brain scans.
Anderson said in 2017, the newest data shows 3.2 citizens in Tennessee die per day by suicide. The total for 2017 was 1,163 in Tennessee, more than people killed in car accidents, which was 1,084.
Anderson said the rate continues to increase.
In Cumberland County in 2017 the rate per 100,000 was 27.1.
Signs to watch for
Direct verbal clues or statements:
“I’ve decided to kill myself.”
“I wish I were dead.”
“I’m going to commit suicide.”
“I’m going to end it all.”
“If (something) doesn’t happen, I’ll kill myself.”
Indirect verbal clues or statements:
“I’m tired of life, I just can’t go on.”
“My family would be better off without me.”
“Who cares if I’m dead anyway.”
“I just want out.”
“I won’t be around much longer.”
“Pretty soon you won’t have to worry about me.”
What to do
Use the National Suicide Prevention Hotline if:
•The individual is not in immediate danger and has no means to harm themselves.
•The person has identified strong protective factors that will keep them alive.
•You have a means of following up with the person and assuring that they keep appointments for support in the near future.
Use mobile crisis (Youth Villages)
The person has indicated that they have strong and immediate desire to die by suicide.
They have described a plan or vision for how they wish to die by suicide.
The individual was reluctant to agree to seeking support and will likely NOT follow through with services if there is no immediate intervention.
You have no way to contact the person later.
Use 911 if:
•The person is in an altered state of mind whether due to mental illness or substance use.
•The person has already initiated the harm to themselves (cuts, pills, etc).
•The person has a gun or other dangerous weapon.
•The person has expressed a desire (and has means) to harm other people or commit dangerous crimes.
•Assure the person that calling 911 is for their well-being, not to have them arrested.
Anderson also reviewed a process known as Question, Persuade, Refer, or QPR.
Question — use a direct approach and ask if they are planning to commit suicide.
Persuade — Persuade them to get help.
Refer — Refer the person to help such as the help line or counselor.
“The most important point is that free 24 hours/day 365 days/year help is available,” Anderson said.
If you, or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, please call 855-CRISIS-1.
The help line is available at 800-273-TALK.
There is also a suicide prevention text line. Text TN to 741 741. The website is www.crisistextline.org.
