Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville is on the grow with no place to go.
“We’re full,” TCAT President Cliff Wightman said. “The main campus is really about a 300-head campus, and we run about 400 students. On any given day, there’s going to be about 400 students.”
He added, “Where we’re at on the campus is where we’re at. We cannot expand any further at all.”
The answer, Wightman believes, is a satellite campus.
And he has just the spot.
“We’ve had an agreement with the city on a lot on Interchange Dr. where we do our truck-driving program,” Wightman said. “That spot presents enough space to where can have a satellite campus and the truck-driving program both.”
The 7.96-acre lot is in Interchange Business Park, an industrial park adjacent to Interstate 40 off Hwy. 127 N. TCAT has used it for almost 11 years to train up to 70 people a year in what Wightman said is the school’s most popular program.
The building Wightman envisions is 4,500 to 5,000 square feet, just smaller than the one across from the main TCAT campus on 10th St. He sees it as a facility that focuses on industrial programs, such as truck driving and production logistics. He said he would like to add a large meeting space that could be used by neighboring industries as a training facility or conference room.
“What better way to market that entire industrial site than having a TCAT on campus?” he said.
Wightman approached Crossville City Council during Tuesday’s work session to donate the lot for the new building. Council members agreed to take up the matter during their monthly meeting on Sept. 13.
“There’s never any money for land acquisition,” Wightman lamented during his presentation to the council. “Basically, it’s a gift.”
City engineer Tim Begley told officials the site is a third to two-thirds usable, with a wetlands abutting it.
During the work session, the council approved other items to be considered during the Sept. 13 meeting, including:
• Renewal of employee health insurance. The quote from the carrier comes in just short of the 10% increase budgeted.
• Discussion regarding the speed limit on Old Mail Rd. The speed limit is presently 30 mph. Council members Art Gernt noted the street is extremely narrow and worries about trucks using it.
“I drove down by there, and I’ve got a pickup truck,” Mayor James Mayberry noted. “I thought we were going to knock the mirrors off.”
• Ordinances amending the city budget and the Northwest Connector 3 budget. The city budget fell about $300,000 short from projections, and the Northwest Connector project costs are significantly overrun.
• A sidewalk extension at Webb Ave. and Neecham St. The request comes from Crossville First United Methodist Church, which is planning to build a retaining wall.
• A mobile home variance on Cook Rd. Mayberry said plans are to demolish a dilapidated house there and replace it with a mobile home.
• Application and receiving of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for water and wastewater improvements. The city will be responsible for a required 15% match.
• Acceptance of a $15,000 airport maintenance grant.
• Bid approvals for police body cameras and in-car camera system, a GNSS network reference station kit, turbidimeter replacement for the water department, repairs to the wastewater lift station on Hwy. 70N, rehabilitation of a MIOX Cell for the water department, and a contract for a telemetry system extended service warranty.
• Agreement of lease for the Catoosa Utility building.
Council members agreed to leave November’s regular meeting at its regular date and time. The date coincides with Election Day.
The September regular meeting convenes at 6 p.m. in Crossville City Hall at 392 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.