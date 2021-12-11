UPDATE: Dec. 11, 12:45 p.m.
At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting of a man during an altercation with a deputy of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department Friday night.
Preliminary information indicates that around 9 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports of a vehicle that was eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near mile marker 311. Cumberland County deputies responding to the area found the vehicle unoccupied, on the shoulder of the interstate. Another deputy located the driver standing on the outside lane of the interstate, and told him to show his hands. Initial information from the scene indicates the man brandished a weapon and ran towards the deputy. The deputy fired at the man, striking him. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. The name of the man who was shot is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.
The west lane of I-40 was closed for a period of time as investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was exited at the 317 exit and rerouted to Hwy. 70 N. and then to Plateau Rd. where it was allowed to continue traveling west.
Additional information will be published when it becomes available.
Dec. 11, 7:52 a.m.
State and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an officer involved shooting last night, closing I-40 near the 311 mile marker.
The west lane of I-40 near the 311 mile marker - within sight of the Playeau Rd. Exit - was shutdown and traffic backed up at least three miles.
Crossville Police closed the entrance ramp at the Hwy. 127 N interchange and traffic was rerouted to Northside Dr. And onto Hwy. 70 N. To I-40, bypassing the scene.
As is policy, the 13th Judicial District Attorneys Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed investigators were on the scene last night. He said his officer was not hurt but indicated one person was. Condition of that person and events leading up to shots being fired was not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
