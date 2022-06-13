The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — working with regional law enforcement agencies — announced Friday the indictment of 11 suspects in a multi-agency meth investigation in the Upper Cumberland area.
Two of the 11 are connected to Cumberland County.
Indicted from the Crossville area or having ties to Cumberland County are:
•Tiffany Ford, 34, Sparta mailing address, two counts of conspiracy to possess 300 grams of meth or more, bond set at $200,000 and held in the Cumberland County Jail.
Ford was in Cumberland County Criminal Court for a probation violation hearing that was continued to July 6. Ford pled guilty in March 2019 to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
•Tara R. Treadway, 32, Smithville, two counts of conspiracy to possess 300 grams of meth or more, bond set at $200,000 and held in the Cumberland County Jail.
Others indicted by the special grand jury include:
•Charles Edward White Jr., 48, Sparta, two counts of conspiracy to possess 300 grams of meth or more, 25 counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, bond set at $300,000 and held in the DeKalb County Jail.
•Shawn David Troglen, 51, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $300,000 and held in the White County Jail.
•Amy L. Hall, 43, Smithville, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $200,000 and held in the DeKalb County Jail.
•Eva L. Dover, 52, Smithville, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $200,000 and held in the DeKalb County Jail.
•Paige L. Simmons, 30, McMinnville, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $200,000 and held in the Warren County Jail.
•Phillip J. Potter, 30, McMinnville, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $200,000 and held in the Warren County Jail.
•Robert H. Murdock, 36, Killen, AL, two counts of conspiracy to possess more than 300 grams of meth, bond set at $300,000 and held in the Lauderdale County, AL, Jail.
“Beginning in February 2021, TBI agents and partner agencies spent nine months on an undercover investigation, dubbed ‘Operation Ice Pick,’ into methamphetamine being sold through a drug trafficking organization in the Middle Tennessee Upper Cumberland area,” a TBI press release stated.
“Other agencies involved included the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Tennessee Task Force High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Cookeville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.”
During the course of the operation, investigators seized multiple pounds of methamphetamine, along with several vehicles, weapons and US currency.
On June 8, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging multiple individuals on various drug-related charges. Over the past two days, those individuals have been arrested and booked into area jails.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.