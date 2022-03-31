Cumberland County will auction 426 parcels when it holds its tax sale April 12 at 10 a.m.
The parcels include a mix of empty land and improved lots. The sale seeks to collect delinquent taxes from 2005-2008.
Kayla Abbott with the Cumberland County Clerk and Master’s office said, “The opening bid will be the unpaid taxes and fees owed on the property.”
From there, bidders can place bids, with property sold to the highest and best bidder.
If a property tax bill goes unpaid for two years, the county trustee turns the bill over to the Clerk and Master, who periodically holds public auctions. This is the first tax sale since 2018.
The sale will be held in-person at the Cumberland County Justice Center, 60 Justice Center Dr., in courtroom 2. The sale begins at 10 a.m., but interested buyers can register that morning prior to the sale.
A list of all properties is available from the Clerk and Master’s office on the second floor of the Justice Center or call 931-484-4731 to request a list by email.
Payment is due in full the day of the sale.
Previous owners of lots will have three months to redeem their land, Abbot said. That requires paying the purchase price plus interest to the buyer.
The time period for property redemption varies from one year to 30 days depending on the number of years taxes have gone unpaid. Because this property has been delinquent for 13 years, there is a 90-day redemption period. Properties deemed to be vacant and abandoned have a 30-day redemption period.
Buyers will receive title to the purchased property after the redemption period has passed.
Last week, the Cumberland County Commission approved an agreement with the Cumberland Mountain Retreat Property Owners Association that states the county will not be liable for assessments or dues on parcels in the subdivision. The county also will not have access to amenities.
It’s the final agreement necessary to proceed with the upcoming tax sale, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told commissioners.
Agreements are also in place with Fairfield Glade, Tansi, Breckenridge, Renegade and Lake Park.
A 2012 ruling by the Tennessee Court of Appeals found government entities could be charged property assessments. Foster said in his newsletter that the county had previously had verbal or “handshake” agreements with the many property owners associations in the county that kept the county from being charged the fees. This allowed the county to accept lots that do not sell at a tax sale.
The county is then able to sell those lots over time to buyers and return them to the tax rolls.
“If the county didn’t accept the lots, they would remain in a state of limbo,” Foster wrote. “If the county accepts the lots, they can be sold and property taxes as well as POA assessments can be collected from the new owner.”
The county is continuing to negotiate agreements with other property owners associations in the county, Foster said.
