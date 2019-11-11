CHRONICLE July 12, 1956. COUNTY COURT WILL MEET ON MON., JULY 16 Appropriations and Tax Rate Main Order of Business for Session. The regular quarterly session of County Court will open at 9 a.m. Monday, July 16, with Judge T. J. Kerley presiding. The session is expected to be a lengthy one as a tax rate for 1956 and a number of requests for appropriations are to be presented as well as the 1956-57 school budget. Appropriations requested are as follows: Uplands Sanatorium, at Pleasant Hill. $1,200 for indigent TB patients; Uplands Cumberland Medial Center, $7,500 for hospitalization of county needy or indigent; Library Board, $1,500 annual funds for maintenance and operation of county library in The Art Circle building; Welfare Department, $1,800 for 1957-58 service; County Agricultural Committee, $1,400 for Home Demonstration Agent and $1,100 for Assistant for year 1956-1957; County Forest Fire Control program, $2000, annual appropriation.
TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT THE SAME. The Tax Levy committee will make its report to the Court and is expected to leave the tax rate unchanged in its recommendations. Last year’s rate of $4.70 was made up of the following: County, 40c; Schools $2.10; Bond and Interest Fund, $1.90; and Health Unit, 10c. As far as is now known these rates will not be changed; however, a school board request may ask an increase in the school levy.
LITTLE HOPE. It appears that there is little or no hope for reduction of the rate as the total assessed valuation this year is almost the same as last year. Despite the increase in property values which has taken place of the past years, the Tax Assessor has consistently refused to make an appreciable increase in property valuations, with the exception of isolated cases.
HUGO GERNT, 78, DIES JULY 10TH. Mrs. G.E. Harrison, and members of her family, and Mrs. W. S. Dooley, and members of her family, have been called to Allardt by the illness and passing of their brother, Hugo Gernt, age 78, who died at the family home early Tuesday, July 10, after an illness of more than two years.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. today., Thursday, July 12, and will take place in the Presbyterian Church in Allardt. The Rev. A. Nightingale, of the Crossville Congregational Church, will be the officiating minister. Besides the two sisters who live here, Mr. Gernt is survived by his wife and their four children, two sons and two daughters; two other sisters and a brother.
WILBANKS CO. 12 YEARS OLD. The Wilbanks Company, located at 211 Rockwood Street, has completed its twelfth year in business here. They sell furniture, electric appliances, tires, gas, and auto accessories. Casto Wilbanks is the owner and manager. In his own words he tells this interesting bit about his business: “In June, 1944, this property was purchased from Miss Allie Dickson by Fred Wilbanks and son. At that time it was a Sinclair Service Station, under the name of Liberty Service Station. In 1949 we changed from Sinclair to Esso gasoline; built and opened up the Furniture Store which is now Wilbanks Co. This business was a partnership business until January, 1955. Casto Wilbanks bought his father's, Fred Wilbanks, half interest in the business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.