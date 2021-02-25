Cumberland County firefighters battled the elements and flames Monday night at a residential fire in Lake Tansi that authorities believe to be of an unknown cause. The incident is under probe by the fire department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters were called to 3030 Ocalala Trail around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the residence. A neighbor told Deputy Sarah Smith that her sons were outside and came inside, telling her the house next door was on fire.
The neighbor told investigators she went outside and saw a tall male run from the area, toward the rear of the residence and into an adjacent wooded area. Items believed to be fireworks were spotted on the right side of the house.
The house was the home of Robert Wenig and Terry Robertson who were away at the time of the incident. They reported that a space heater had been left on when the two left the residence and that might have been the cause of the fire. Neither resident believed the fire to have been deliberately set.
The residence is believed to have been a total loss. Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.
