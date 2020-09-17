The homicide and related charges against a Fentress County couple who were charged in connection with the shooting death of a Lake Tansi woman, and wounding of her brother, were continued in Cumberland County Criminal Court.
Doneal Marie Clark and her husband, Kirk Douglas Clark, both 36 and of the Clarkrange area, are charged in the January 2019 shooting death of Linda Lou Damewood, 74, and wounding of Ellen Cairns, 73, and Andrew Shan, 63.
All shared a house on Cherokee Trail.
Doneal Clark is represented by Crossville attorney Kevin Bryant. Kirk Clark is represented by the public defender’s office.
Both are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000. Both were additionally charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.
The cases were continued to Nov. 10.
In other action taken on cases listed on the deadline docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
•Michael Howard Harvel, sexual battery, official misconduct and assault, trial set for date in December.
•Edward Lynn Jones, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, trial set for Dec. 8.
Arraignment
•Isaac Houston Butler Jr., theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Butler and continued to Dec. 7.
•Aaron Lavern Sheffield, sexual exploitation of a minor of 100 images, continued to Dec. 7.
•Charles Fred Thomas, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Thomas and continued.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a felon and two cases in boundover status, continued to Nov. 10.
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of more than $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 1.
•Kelsey Lashay Bolles, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 10.
•Ranata Nicole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape, continued to Dec. 7.
•Brandon Lee Chumney, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Adam Nicholas Collins, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession, theft of property of up to $1,000, evading arrest, four counts of driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 10.
•William Walter Cook, two counts of aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 10.
•Frederick Herbert Dockham Jr., driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 10.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 10.
•Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Zachary Tate Gochee, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property of of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Christopher Jose Gutierrez, statutory rape, continued to Nov. 10.
•Michael Andrew Hamby, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, tampering with a tracking device and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Dec. 7.
•Sherry Louise King, possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 10.
•Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Steven Lance Marshall, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and failure to render aid at an injury crash, continued to Nov. 10.
•Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Nov. 10.
•Tonya Dawn McMahan, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Oct. 27.
•Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Nov. 10.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Mullins and continued to Dec. 17.
•Tammy Machelle Perry, possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 10.
•Andy Clay Phillips, two counts of violation of conditions of the sex offender registry, continued to Nov. 10.
•Allison Renee Pinson, filing a false report, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, promotion of the manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, continued to Dec. 7.
•Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, continued to Nov. 10.
•Erin Elizabeth Reed, felony possession of marijuana, dropped by the state after a law enforcement officer testified he did not see Reed in possession of the drug.
•Karly Mackenzie Reph, vehicular homicide, continued to Nov. 10.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a Schedule IV drug, continued to Nov. 10.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 7.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Dec. 7.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 7.
•Timothy Bruce Seber, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Nov. 10.
•Kasi Ann Shell, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Dec. 7.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and one case in boundover status, continued to Oct. 1.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 10.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, domestic assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and reckless driving, continued to Nov. 10.
•Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 10.
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 10.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, continued to Nov. 10.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Dec. 7.
•Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence, per se, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Varney and continued to Nov. 10.
•Jennifer LeAnn Watson, possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 10.
•Chase Michael Anthony Welch, possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 2.
•Carl Douglas Wolfe Jr., driving under the influence, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Joshua Eugene Wright, vehicular assault, continued to Nov. 10.
•Mickey JA Wright, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, continued to Nov. 10.
Probation violation
•Sandy Leander McClellon, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation warrants dropped with dismissal of new charges filed with another court.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.
Motion/petition
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, continued to Oct. 1.
Return with attorney
•Michael Howard Flowers, possession of methamphetamine, Brett Knight appointed to represent Flowers and continued to Dec. 7.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 1 at which time Godsey is to return to court with an attorney.
