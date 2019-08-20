The week ahead is going to bring an increase in the showers and thunderstorms to Cumberland County. Probabilities increase to 50% Wednesday and 70% Thursday and Friday —and I would expect some of those to be storms with heavy downpours.
Along with the showers will come a little cool down for the end of the week. Afterward, I expect highs in the low 80s for the remainder of August.
Through Aug. 18, there had only been around 1 ¼ inches of rain for the month around Crossville and Fairfield Glade, but around 3 inches had fallen in portions of Lake Tansi and Vandever. I expect I will have some much higher totals to tell you about next week.
The storms this week are likely to produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Twelve people have now been killed across the country by lightning this summer: six were camping or fishing, three were walking or hiking, one was riding a motorcycle, and 2 were working on a roof.
If you hear thunder at this time of year, go inside immediately. The storm can be directly overhead of you in a very short time.
It's football time in Tennessee! Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Friday night action, so be sure and have the umbrella along.
It also looks like we will be dealing with the possibility of storms for fair week but at least it won't be excessively hot.
We have had frost in the final week of September. Isn't that hard to believe that we could have frost in a little over a month? It is more likely in about six weeks as we get into October, however.
There are indications that the hurricane season is really going to start picking up before too long, and that can always have a big impact on our weather eventually. NOAA is forecasting two to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater intensity. There is no way to say this early whether any will hit the U.S.
If you need weather data or have a question, just drop me an email to weather1@charter.net
