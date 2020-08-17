There could be afternoon thunderstorms on any day this week but it looks likely the Cumberland Plateau will experience them from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures are going to be below normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and I do not see another 90 degree day through the remainder of August in Cumberland County.
Rainfall for the first half of August ranged from two and 1/2 inches to four and 1/2 inches across the county. The heaviest amounts were recorded from Tabor to Fairfield Glade. Downtown Crossville received 3.06 inches of rain.
August weather is generally known for two things in Tennessee — heat and bad weather — and hurricanes moving inland. A check of the record books came up with some interesting things.
Aug. 8, 1930, Carthage and Lebanon hit 111 degrees, Sparta and Cookeville hit 105 with 100 degrees in Cumberland County at the UT Experiment station. Aug. 11, 1998, a man was killed by lightning while working in his tobacco field in Northeast Overton County.
On Aug. 29, 1986, a rare August cold front drops the temperature to 44 degrees in Crossville. Aug. 30, 2005, the remnants of Hurricane Katrina brought one to two inches of rain to Middle Tennessee and wind gusts to 40 miles an hour.
On Aug. 31, 2017, the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought four tornadoes and up to ten inches of rain to Middle Tennessee with severe flooding in Nashville.
If you are looking for some weather data,send queries to weather1@charter.net.
