CHRONICLE. August 16 1905. FINAL SUMMONS. J. M. Sevier Passed Away Last Thursday; 18 Days After Being Stricken with Paralysis. J. M. Siever died at his home at Winesap at an early hour last Thursday morning, eighteen days after sustaining a paralytic stroke that affected his entire left side. He was 50 years 10 months and 8 days of age at death. The remains were laid to rest in the home cemetery Friday.
The deceased was one of the most prominent and capable business men in the county and was highly esteemed by all who knew him. When word came Sunday, July 23, that he had suddenly been stricken with paralysis it proved a severe shock to the community and the expressions of deep regret were universal. The visitation was so severe that his left side was rendered entirely helpless and it was clearly manifest to his friends that he would never fully recover.
As the days wore on it became clear that his mind was beclouded to some extent, which tended to weaken the slight hopes his friends had for his recovery. The end came peacefully Thursday, August 10, and was a message of mercy. The funeral services were conducted by Rev. L. F. Smith. He leaves a wife, three boys and four girls, all of whom are living. His wife and sons will continue the merchandise business at Winesap.
TAKEN TO DAYTON. For Safe Keeping were the Swafford Boys, Charged with Killing Wm. Tollett. Charged with the killing of W. L. Tollett and under indictment for murder in the first degree Charley, Ease and Sam Swafford were taken Friday from the jail at Pikeville to jail at Dayton for safe keeping.
BOYS CAPTURED EARLY. The grand jury which indicted the young men held its investigations Thursday and after fully considering the facts as presented to it found a true bill against each of the three Swafford boys. At the time the true bills were found all three of the boys were at large, two of them, Charlie and Ease, having been released by the justice of the peace at the preliminary hearing as being in no way connected with the killing.
Officers were immediately dispatched to arrest the boys. Charley and Ease Swafford were found in the course of a few hours but it was necessary for the officers to go fifteen miles to get the brother, Sam. This, coroner Sidney Ferguson did Thursday night, having to go through a hard rain all the way, but he managed to get his man and land him at Pikeville in time to catch the train for Chattanooga.
