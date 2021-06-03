James Bruce Padgett, 53, 2446 Cowpen Rd., was determined he was not going to jail. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eliijah Tollett was just as determined Padgett was going to be incarcerated.
The result was an extended physical confrontation in a wooded area in the early morning hours, Padgett being shocked with a Taser weapon twice, chemical spray once and two flights from the same officer just hours apart.
The unusual chain of events began with a call of a suspicious person walking on private property off Cowpen Rd. near Mayland shortly before 2 a.m. on May 20.
Deputy Tollett responded to the call and soon came into contact with Padgett. The officer learned over his radio Padgett was wanted on a probation violation warrant. Padgett heard the report, too, and started walking away, according to the arrest report.
Padgett was ordered to stop several times but kept walking. A foot chase ensued, and a stun gun was deployed, momentarily knocking the suspect to the ground.
Padgett was not down long. He got up and continued to try and flee arrest, according to the report. A chemical spray was used, leading to a physical altercation.
Deputies were not in the vicinity and had to travel from other areas to try and help take the suspect into custody. It was estimated the fracas lasted more than 30 minutes as officers rushed to the scene. At one point, two Crossville Police units were readied to respond.
Responding officers arrived to find Tollett’s patrol car in the road, but no deputy nor suspect was found. The two were eventually located in the woods and Padgett was placed in handcuffs and taken to jail.
Once at the Justice Center, Padgett told corrections officers he was starting to feel sick from exposure to the chemical spray. Padgett was taken to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room to be checked out.
Some time later it was reported Padgett had fled from the hospital. Tollett found Padgett walking near First Baptist Church on S. Main St. and again, according to Tollett, the suspect continued to walk away from the deputy.
Tollett wrote in his report that he told Padgett to stop. Padgett said no and started to flee.
This time he was intercepted by Sgt. Kevin Davis, whose stun gun activation stopped the suspect. After another struggle, Padgett was returned to the Justice Center.
In addition to the probation violation warrant, Padgett now faces new charges of two counts of evading arrest and one count of resisting arrest.
