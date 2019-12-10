Two suspects have been questioned in connection with the theft of a utility trailer that occurred in Cumberland Count last week, according to sheriff’s office reports.
A neighbor of the trailer owner reported lights on the road near his home off Sarah Lane shortly before 11 p.m. last Monday and went out to investigate. He spotted a man pulling his utility trailer valued at $650 to a Chevrolet Tahoo.
When the suspect realized he had been spotted, he sped away with the trailer, according to Deputy Sarah Jorgensen’s report.
Information was developed that the trailer might have been taken to a location off Al Goss Rd. Jorgensen wrote in her report that two men were interviewed in connection with the incident, but both claimed to have been out-of-the county on the night the trailer was stolen. Investigation is continuing.
