A Crossville area man arrested earlier this month made his first appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Thursday on six drug charges and had his cases continued and bond reduced.
Justin Ryan Dykes, 29, 8599 Sparta Hwy., is charged with felony counts of possession of Gabapentin, Tramadol, Lyrica, Propoxyphene, Oxycodone and hydrocodone. Represented by the Public Defender’s Office, his arrest bond of $60,000 was reduced to $25,000 and all his cases were continued to July 1.
On May 2, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hwy. 70 W address on a report of a domestic situation taking place between mother and son. While en route, deputies were advised that the male involved had taken his mother’s car keys, according to Deputy Jacob Moore’s report.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the suspect standing beside a car in the driveway and it appeared he was placing something inside the vehicle. The man then retreated to inside the residence.
Deputies were posted at the front and back doors and Dykes finally exited the house and talked to the deputies, stating he felt “the world is against him,” according to Moore’s report.
After talking with Dykes for a period of time, a search of a bathroom off a bedroom identified as that of the suspect’s was conducted and several pills were discovered.
Other pills were recovered from outside the residence.
Dykes told deputies he wanted to “get clean.” He was taken to the jail for processing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.