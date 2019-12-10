A man identified by a woman who told deputies he broke into her home and then fled when she told him she had called police was apprehended lying in the woods nearby.
Dustin Shane Wright, 31, no address available but believed to be from the Allardt community in Fentress County, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting an arrest, stop or search, according to Deputy Keyton Harthun’s report.
The incident occurred Sunday, Dec. 1, shortly around 4:15 a.m. at a residence off Hwy. 70 N., according to the report.
Deputies received a call from a woman who said she was in her kitchen when a man appeared at her back door, hollering, “Let me in.” The woman told the man to leave and when he entered the residence, told him she had called police.
The man, described as wearing a camo coat, jeans and carrying a brown backpack, then left, walking toward Wilbanks Rd. Deputies did not find a suspect while searching the area.
A short time later deputies were notified that a neighbor saw the man lying face down in a wooded area off Wilbanks Rd. Deputies found the suspect, who would not respond to their instructions to show his hands. Sgt. Kevin Davis and Deputy Ben Griffin then grabbed the man, placed him in handcuffs and took him to the Justice Center for booking. Bond was set at $36,500 and a Dec. 16 court date set.
The report does not indicate whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.
