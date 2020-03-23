A Cumberland County man suspected of being the culprit in the theft of an all-terrain vehicle in November surrendered to authorities last week to answer to the charges.
Joshua Randall Presley, 33, 360 Wallop Lane, is charged with one count of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 in connection with the theft of a Polaris RZR side-by-side ATV, according to Investigator Jon Wirey’s report.
The theft was reported to authorities on Nov. 7 when they were dispatched to a Taylor’s Chapel Rd. address. About ten days later, investigators were contacted by a third party who asked to check a vehicle identification number on an ATV that was being offered for sale to him.
The VIN turned out to belong on the same vehicle that had been reported stolen. That man purchased the vehicle for $460 and the ATV was towed to a local storage lot. The purchaser cooperated with investigators, which led to a warrant being issued. Presley reported to the Justice Center March 2 and was booked on the charge that was filed by Investigator David Hamby.
