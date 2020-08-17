Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report that someone stole hemp plants valued at $80,000 from a hemp farm Aug. 9, according to an incident report.
Deputies were called to the 300 block of E. Main St. in Pleasant Hill shortly before 1 p.m. and met with the victim, according to Deputy Anthony Justice’s report.
The victim stated that someone had come onto the hemp farm during the dark hours of the night before and stole around 80 plants.
Justice was in the process of taking a report when when Crossville Police Sgt. Jared Scott notified him that he had stopped a Linger Lake Rd. motorist who had hemp plants in the the bed of his pickup truck. The motorist said he was given the plants by an acquaintance as payment for gas that he delivered to the acquaintance.
According to the report, the motorist said there were many more plants where he had gotten those plants.
Scott seized the plants and they were taken to the victim to see if they could be identified as the stolen plants. Police then placed the plants in an evidence locker as the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.