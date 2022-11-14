A man being sought by local and state authorities on rape charges was found deceased Friday evening in Indiana, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Brian Heinsohn, 62, had been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 10 Most Wanted List the day before after Cumberland County law enforcement officers were unable to locate him to serve indictments charging him with one count of rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure.
The indictments had recently been issued by the Cumberland County Grand Jury.
The TBI offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Officers with the Indiana State Police and Posey County, IN, Sheriff’s Office received information on Heinsohn’s location and were at a residence attempting to apprehend him. As officers knocked on the door of the residence, they heard what they believed to be a gunshot wound.
A SWAT team was called to the scene, and a search warrant was obtained to enter the residence. Once inside, officers found Heinsohn deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A sheriff’s office press release added, “Sheriff Casey Cox would like to extend his gratitude to the Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case.”
