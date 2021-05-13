A chance encounter with occupants of a van at the Peacock gas station on Hwy. 127 N. earlier this month resulted in the arrest of one person who told sheriff’s deputies he hid two small bags of a substance in his mother’s purse.
Matthew Wayne Gates, 28, 12047 Hwy. 127 N., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and was served warrants for burglary, theft of property and attachments for failure to appear.
The incident occurred on May 1 around 3:20 p.m. when Deputy Jamie Wyatt observed a van leaving the Executive Inn and then pull into the parking lot of the Peacock service station.
Wyatt wrote that while talking with Gates, he learned from dispatch that there were five outstanding warrants for Gates’ arrest and took him into custody. A syringe was recovered during the safety check of Gates’ clothing.
During a resulting search of three others in the van, two small bags of a crystalized substance deputies identified as meth were found in a purse and a third small bag in the glove compartment of the van.
The purse was identified as belonging to Gates’ mother and Gates told deputies he had placed the small bags in the purse. Total weight of the three bags was placed at .7 grams.
A juvenile was also found inside the vehicle and a Department of Children’s Services referral was made.
Gates was placed under a total of $60,000 bond on all his charges. He appeared in General Sessions Court Thursday, represented by the Public Defender’s Office, and the following took place on his outstanding cases: simple possession of marijuana, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession, to serve the balance of his sentences.
Charges of theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 were continued to May 13 at which time it is expected the new charge will be addressed.
