A Roane County man has been arrested and charged with the burglary of a Smith Mountain Rd. residence in eastern Cumberland County, and property that had been stacked outside a garage was recovered.
Kyle Odell Redmon, 38, 224 WMA Rd., Rockwood, is charged with burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and felony possession of methamphetamine, according to Deputy Cpl. Dustin Jackson’s report.
Deputies Thursday around 2:30 a.m. responded to a burglary alarm in the 4100 block of Smith Mountain Rd. While checking the exterior of the residence, deputies heard noises coming from an adjacent garage and the sound of a man running from the scene. Deputies then found a rear window to the garage pried open and extension cords, swords, an alternator and several other items piled up outside the window.
Jackson wrote that he entered the garage to make sure no one was present, climbed a ladder to check the loft and found a man hiding behind a box. The man surrendered without incident.
While checking the suspect, 1.6 grams of meth and a trail camera belonging to home owner was recovered. The suspect said he did not flee when deputies arrived because he was “stuck upstairs when we pulled up.”
Deputies are looking for the second suspect.
