A man authorities said was involved with another in the burglary and attempted burglaries of storage units behind a business on N. Main St. on New Year’s eve has been indicted by the Cumberland County grand jury.
David Cherokee Frye, 37, no address available, is one of 22 persons indicted by the grand jury on Feb. 27. Those defendants will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on March 20 for arraignment.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines if there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further judicial review.
Crossville Police were alerted by management at Exit Rocky Top Realty of a storage unit burglary and damage to up to nearly two dozen units on Dec. 31, 2022. Investigation by Det. Tyrel Lorenz and Sgt. Scott Van Ruden led to the arrest of Frye at the time.
Evidence was presented to the grand jury, including the business’ surveillance video, and a true bill was returned.
In other indictments, the following true bills were returned.
Burglary/theft
•Kimberly Cora Sandra Spencer, theft of property of up to $1,000 and identity theft, alleged on Nov. 1, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby and Deputy Tashia Stone. Also, coercion of a witness, alleged on Dec. 9, 2022, and investigated by Hamby and Stone.
•Shawn Brian Sammons, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of a weapon (rifles) by a felon, alleged on Jan. 12, 2023, and investigated by CCSO Deputies Jacob Moore, Anthony Thompson and Dustin Hoff.
Assault
•Lukas McKinley Johnson, aggravated assault, alleged on Sept. 18. 2022, involving a gun and investigated by CPD Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and Ptl. Ethan Cunningham. Also, aggravated assault, vandalism of more than $1,000 and leaving the scene of a crash, alleged on Sept 17, 2022, involving a baseball bat and investigated by CPD’s Lt. Johnathan O’Neal and Sgt. John Karlsven.
•Joshua Dewayne Smith, reckless endangerment (vehicle), alleged on July 27, 2022, and investigated by CPD’s Lt. Brian Tilley, Sgt. Chrystal Massey and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.
Weapon
•Jamie Lee Greenwood, possession of a weapon (shotgun) by a felon, alleged on Dec. 15, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jon Wirey, Lucas Turner and Kobe Cox.
Possession
•Crystal LeAnne Mosley, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl and possession of ANPP, alleged on Oct. 22, 2021, and investigated by CPD’s Det. Koby Wilson and Ptl. Keaton Harthun.
•Michael Scott Strader, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl and possession of ANPP, alleged on Oct. 22, 2021, and investigated by CPD’s Det. Koby Wilson and Ptl. Keaton Harthun.
•Tony Rasso, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of a weapon by a felon, alleged on Oct. 13, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey, Sgt. James Scott and Deputies Thomas Henderson and Bobby Moore.
•Heather Renee Flowers, possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and delivery and possession of ANPP for sale and/or delivery, alleged on June 29, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigators Jon Wirey, Jeff Slayton, Jason Elmore and Deputy Bandon Tollett.
•Timothy Paul Beason, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, alleged on July 3, 2022, and investigated by CPD Lt. Tony Davis, Sgt. Joshua Mangas and Ptl. Steven McNeal.
•Damon Levi Breeding, possession of meth and possession of marijuana, alleged on Nov. 7, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Nathan Lewis.
•Heather Nicole Phillips, possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery, alleged on Nov. 9, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Perrianna Evans, Jamie Wyatt, Anthony Thompson and Jonathan VanWinkle.
Also, possession of Fluorofentanyl for sale and/or delivery, possession of Paliocyn for sale and/or delivery, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery, alleged on April 16, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Perrianna Evans, Steven Elkins, Jamie Wyatt, Brandon Griffin and Devyn Templeton.
•Nakisha Jane Woody, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and driving on a suspended license, alleged on July 6, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.
•Crystal Elaine Wackenheim, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and possession of ANPP for sale and/or delivery, alleged on April 7, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.
•Jamie Rose Carter, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and possession of ANPP for sale and/or delivery, alleged on April 7, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and possession of ANPP for sale and/or delivery, alleged on April 7, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., possession of more than 26 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon (handgun) by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, alleged on Oct. 2, 2021, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Kobe Cox.
Driving under the influence
•Devin Michael Hilton, driving under the influence, per se (blood alcohol content .08% or higher), alleged on May 14, 2022, and investigated by CPD’s Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and Sgt. John Karlsven.
Miscellaneous
•Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, alleged on Dec. 26. 2022, an investigated by CCSO Investigator Kobe Cox, Deputy Anthony Justice and CCFD Derek Carter.
•Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of more than $2,500, alleged on March 28 and 29, 2023, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Kobe Cox and Deputy Tyler Yoder.
•Patricia Anne Haynie, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, alleged on June 6, 2022, and investigated by CCSO Investigator Jon Wirey and TDOC Probation Officer Kyla Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.