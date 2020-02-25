A Crossville man accused of stealing a pickup truck from an acquaintance made his first appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court recently and his case was continued to this week.
Cody Edward Waite, 28, 520 Sunny Acres of Ivy Ave. Apts., was arrested Feb. 9 on new charges of theft of property (auto theft) and vandalism. He already had a theft of property case from Jan. 2 pending in General Sessions Court.
Waite, represented by the Public Defender’s Office, had his case continued to Feb. 27.
In the latest incident, Waite is accused of taking a pickup truck that belonged to a Finley Rd. man.
On the same day, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy happened upon the pickup in a ditch on Brewer Rd. and alerted on-duty officers. A man was attempting to get the vehicle out of the ditch while a woman was seen walking from the vehicle.
Waite was taken into custody and questioned about the theft. It was noted in Deputy Kevin Reagan’s report that the pickup had been spray-painted white and that the suspect had white paint on his hands. Clothing inside the truck also had white paint on it, plus the suspect had a key to the vehicle in his pocket.
Deputies also recovered a CO-2 BB gun lying next to the truck. Deputies Tyler Yoder and Allen Webb arrived on the scene. The woman found walking from the vehicle told deputies she had no involvement with the vehicle theft and was later released.
