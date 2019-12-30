A Crossville man stands accused of transferring funds from an acquaintance’s bank account to his own account and of trying to cash a stolen business check in Putnam County. The suspect was taken into custody.
Brandon Eric Lindsey, 27, Miller Ct., was arrested by Cookeville Police on charges of attempted theft and forgery. His bond was set at $5,000.
In two incident reports released by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported Dec. 17 Lindsey was accused of making four unauthorized money transfers from an acquaintance’s bank account to a phone app between 11 p.m. on the night before and 4 a.m. last Tuesday.
The four illegal transfers totaled $1,100.
Later that day, a second report was filed after the victim received a phone call from Cookeville bank, informing her that someone was attempted to cash a forged check drawn from a business account.
The check, in the amount of $25, was not cashed and Cookeville Police later took the suspect into custody. Police also seized a cell phone found in possession of the suspect and were to obtain a search warrant for that device.
Investigation is continuing.
