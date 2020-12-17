The Hamilton County man who led state troopers and sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy pursuit in November now faces a probation violation charge and remains in jail.
On Nov. 18, William Lee Kirby, 32, 2012 N. Chamberlin Ave., Chattanooga, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.
Kirby appeared in Cumberland County General Sessions Court recently and was appointed representation by the Public Defender’s Office. Kirby’s bond was reduced from $28,000 to $20,000 and his case was continued to Dec. 17.
Last Tuesday, Kirby was served with a violation of parole warrant and is now being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.
In the November incident, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Prius traveling west near the 338 mile marker. The driver refused to stop and sped away, exiting I-40 at the Crab Orchard exit, turning onto Hwy. 70 E. and then circling the Shell station before returning to I-40, traveling west in the east lane.
At that point, the trooper ended his pursuit because of the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Sean Mullikin was stopped at the 325 rest area and saw the fleeing vehicle enter the parking area and then return to I-40, still traveling the wrong direction in the east lane.
Mullikin deployed spike strips and deflated a front right-side tire on the Prius, which continued to travel west in the east-bound lane.
Near the 322 mile marker, the Prius crossed through the median and started traveling east in the east lane. Cpl. Dustin Hensley was staged near the 323 mile marker and deployed spike strips, deflating additional tires.
The fleeing driver was finally forced to a stop at the 336 mile marker and Kirby was taken into custody,
Deputies later returned to the rest area where the driver of the fleeing vehicle was observed tossing a bag containing 15 grams of an off-white substance believed to be a controlled substance. Contents of the bag have been sent to the TBI lab for identification
Kirby was later charged with felony possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Rucker.
