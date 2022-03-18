UPDATE 1:56 p.m.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a suspect is now in custody. Investigative teams are preparing to process the scene.
Fairfield Glade has announced its facilities will now reopen.
UPDATE 1:42 p.m.
Members of the SWAT team on on the scene, and negotiators are speaking with the suspect in a shooting that took place this morning in Fairfield Glade.
UPDATE: 11:58 a.m.
Law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene of a possible shooting in Fairfield Glade.
An alert from the Fairfield Glade Community Club says there is an active shooter situation in the Wilshire Hills area of Fairfield Glade. Everyone is asked to stay away from this area.
Fairfield Glade facilities are on lock-down at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes necessary.
