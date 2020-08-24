A man has been arrested in connection with the July 1 break-in at a Cumberland County business during which a firearm was stolen, according to reports.
Stuart Chandler Cole, 26, 773 Tabor Loop, was served warrants charging aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Sgt. James Scotts’ report.
Scott was dispatched July 1 to Metal Lite, a business located on Caryonah Rd., on a report that the business office had been broken into and a handgun stolen. A residence on the property was also broken into.
The business manager told deputies he looked into the breakin and was told by an anonymous source a man who broke into the business in 2017 was responsible for the latest incidents.
Warrants were signed and Scott served the warrants on Cole on Aug. 15.
Bond was set at $13,000 and appearance in General Sessions Court will take place.
