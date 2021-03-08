A suspect has been identified in the theft of a donation box from a convenience store counter that was being used to raise funds for a local elementary school, according to a sheriff’s department report.
The incident was reported March 2 to Deputy Tyler Yoder after a Brown Elementary School employee arrived at the Happy Sack convenience store and found the donation box missing.
The box is estimated to have about $150 in donations inside.
A store employee reviewed surveillance video and found a recording of a man entering the store, picking up the box and walking out. That man was later identified by Deputy Allen Webb as being a 51-year-old man whose last known residence was located on Turkey Blind Rd.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
