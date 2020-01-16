A Roane County man who boasted about his hobby of stealing merchandise from Walmart might want to consider a new pastime. His current hobby resulted in a trip to jail on multiple charges.
The resulting investigation has linked the suspect to multiple thefts at the Crossville Walmart as well as other retail stores in several jurisdictions.
Zachary Dale Carpenter, 22, 137 Carthage Dr., Harriman, was charged with theft of merchandise, possession of tools used in retail theft and criminal trespassing following an incident Jan. 7. He was later served two additional warrants for theft of merchandise at the Walmart store on Dec. 14 and 16.
Two accomplices — identified only as Isaac Collins and Curtis Reynolds in the report — were arrested for theft of merchandise when they showed up at the Justice Center to arrange bond for Carpenter.
On Jan. 7, MPtl. Nick Sherrill was dispatched to Obed Plaza after a man reported left without paying for $413.70 worth of merchandise. The man was confronted by a Walmart employee and fled to a waiting car, leaving the merchandise behind.
The man then parked the vehicle, reentered the store and attempted to steal a television by exiting through the automotive door of the store. The man was again confronted and left, leaving the television behind, Sherrill wrote in his report.
Crossville Police were put on the lookout for a white Ford Crown Victoria and Sgt. Jacob Brink reported he just passed the vehicle. At this time, sheriff’s deputies caught up with the vehicle on I-40 and took the driver into custody. It was then that SPtl. Crystal Massey tied Carpenter to the December thefts.
While reviewing surveillance videos, the suspect reportedly viewed himself on the tape and commented that he “looked good.”
According to Sherrill’s report, Carpenter then told investigators it was a hobby of his to steal from Walmart and wanted to know if he was good.
Carpenter was placed under bond and is to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to answer to all the charges.
