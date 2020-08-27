A Cumberland County man who fled from police because of two outstanding warrants against him didn’t get far after crashing into a fence and then falling over rocks during a foot chase.
Toby Lynndell Hedgecoth, 51, 238 Steve Tabor Rd., was served two warrants for probation violations and was charged with felony evading arrest on a vehicle and evading arrest on foot.
The incident occurred last Wednesday around 7 p.m on Vandever Rd. when Deputy Mitchell Ward attempted to stop an ATV vehicle for not having a tail light.
The driver on the ATV fled from the officer and turned into a driveway in the 4900 block of Vandever Rd. where it continued to elude Ward and Deputy Joshua Alderman.
The driver crashed and got stuck in a fence. He abandoned the four-wheeler and attempted to flee on foot. He fell several time over large rocks, skinning his shins and elbows.
Hedgecoth was quickly taken into custody without further incident.
Hedgecoth was placed under $3,000 bond on the evading charges and was being held without bond on the probation violations pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Hedgecoth appeared Thursday on the add-on docket of General Sessions Court at which time the two probation violation warrants were dismissed. Hedgecoth pleaded guilty to one count of evading arrest with fine and court costs waived. He was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days.
The second evading arrest charge was dropped.
