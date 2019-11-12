A Cumberland County man on probation has been arrested for a burglary and for the theft of a vehicle that occurred last week, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Brandon James Lakins, 33, 100 Gray Fox Ct., is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property (auto theft) and was served two probation violation warrants. No bond was set on the probation violation warrants and bond on the burglary and theft charges was set at $15,000.
Deputies responded on Oct. 31 to a report of a burglary in progress off Taylor’s Chapel Rd. Three adults and two small children were in the residence when a man entered the residence. One of the females in the residence retrieved a handgun and told the suspect several times to stay away from the house.
Sgt. James Scott, Cpl. John Human and Deputy Chuck Hennessee responded to the scene and searched for the suspect without success. Hennessee then signed a warrant for Lakins, charging aggravated burglary.
Nothing was reported missing in that incident.
Deputies were called to a Caney Creek Dr. residence on Nov. 2 in response to a report of a man stealing a mini van. The victim stated she was acquainted with the man and had, in the past, allowed the man to use her vehicle “because she liked the guy.”
The woman became scared of the suspect when he drove with her to Crab Orchard where he made multiple stops at different residences. She asked him to take her home, which he eventually did.
The suspect, the woman claimed, then threatened to kill her if she reported her van as stolen. She also quoted the suspect as stating he would not go back to prison, according to Deputy Kevin Reagan’s report.
The following day, Reagan spotted the vehicle parked in the driveway of a Taylor’s Chapel Rd. residence with a man and woman sleeping inside. Lakins was taken into custody without incident and an air pistol and syringe seized.
Lakins told Reagan and Deputy Jonathon Stout that he was acquainted with the owner of the van and the she allowed him to drive the vehicle while he was making repairs to it.
The victim was later told the vehicle had been recovered and where she could pick it up. Lakins was booked on all the warrants at the Justice Center where he remains until an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Lakins pleaded guilty in December 2018 to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a two-year suspended sentence with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation.
