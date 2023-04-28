A Westel area man wanted on five warrants added two additional charges when he attempted to run from a sheriff’s deputy trying to serve warrants related to an earlier incident.
James Harrison Schillinger, 19, Ashburn Dr., is charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, possession of a catalytic converter and was served an attachment for failure to appear in court.
The new charges are evading arrest and resisting arrest.
The incident occurred Thursday when deputies traveled to a residence in the 100 block of Ashburn Dr. in search of Schillinger who was wanted following a high speed chase on Hwy. 70 E. that traveled into Roane County. That pursuit took place on Monday of last week.
After Schillenger was taken into custody in Roane County, it was learned he was wanted on warrants in Morgan and Roane counties.
After receiving information that Schillinger was at the Ashburn Dr. Location, officers went to the address and spotted Schillinger standing outside the residence. As deputies approached, they allege the suspect started fleeing on foot.
After being warned twice he would be hit with a stun gun, Schillinger is alleged to have stopped fleeing but continued to resist being taken into custody. A stun gun was used to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.
Schillinger was transported to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under $54,500 bond. He faces an appearance in General Sessions Court.
