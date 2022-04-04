A Cumberland County man was arrested March 25 and charged with the theft of or possessing a stolen utility trailer, according to reports filed at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Cecil Lee Smith, 42, Resser Lane, was taken into custody at a location on Hubert Conley Rd. on the warrant charging one count of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, according to Deputy Ritchie Fields’ report.
The utility trailer was reported stolen in the county on the same day Smith was taken into custody.
Fields wrote that during his investigation, Smith was in possession of a utility trailer, and he located the suspect and the trailer.
After identifying the trailer, the unit was released back to the owner and Smith was taken to the county jail.
Smith was placed under $5,000 bond and will make an appearance in General Sessions Court at a later date.
